Bluey heads to Ireland on RTÉjr

Produced by Ludo Studio and co-commissioned by BBC Studios and ABC Children’s, Bluey will make its free-to-air debut in Ireland on RTÉjr.

The multi-award-winning first series will launch on 25 October at 9.20am on RTÉjr, and will also be available via RTÉ Player.

The series follows Bluey, a six-year-old Blue Heeler dog who loves to play and turn everyday family life into extraordinary adventures that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family, friends and community into her world of fun.

Bluey has won the hearts of kids and parents around the world since it first launched in Australia in October 2018, and has quickly become a global hit. In Australia the show was the #1 children’s programme on metro broadcast television in 2020 and is the #1 series ever on ABC iview with over 480 million views across series one and two since its launch*.

In the UK, it was the most viewed show on CBeebies in August** and is also available on Disney+. In the U.S., across Disney Junior and Disney Channel in Q2 2021, the show was the #1 most-watched TV series with kids ages 2-5.***

Bluey has also won multiple awards, such as the International Emmy ® Kids Award in the prestigious Preschool Category in 2020, and its second AACTA Awards for Best Children’s Program that same year. The accolades continue in 2021, with the programme winning four Kidscreen Awards in February.

The series is produced by multi-Emmy® award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC Kids Australia, co-commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios, and distributed internationally by BBC Studios outside of Australia.