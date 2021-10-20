Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 20th October

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, October 20.

Ryan shows Leo the hole where the generator was. Surmising that it is probably linked to the Platts’ sinkhole, Leo announces that the area needs to be evacuated. In the beer tent, Ryan calls everyone to attention and announces that they need to leave.

Trapped in the sewer and with the water rising around them Abi and Corey have a face off but who has the gun and what will Roy find when he peers down into the hole?

Meanwhile, the emergency services arrive at the crash site but are they in time to save Aadi? Harvey has Leanne trapped in the Bistro, when she tries to escape, he gags her and binds her hands together with gaffer tape.

As the action continues, can Roy save the day when there is a deluge of water in the sewer threatening to sweep Corey and Abi away? Intent on murder Harvey gives chase as Leanne tries to escape but suddenly the ground opens up. Who has fallen into the water below?

Shona watches in horror as Jenny is swallowed up by the ground whilst trying to find Johnny who, upon being made aware of her plight, is determined to rescue her.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Victoria is in danger.

Meanwhile, Meena is ready to kill should anyone get in her way.

Elsewhere, someone is badly injured.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Celeste suspects foul play following Felix’s disappearance, so she tells Martine a big secret.

Meanwhile, it’s a race against time as a hacker tries to crack Fergus’s Bluebird operation and take him down, but will they be successful?

Later, Fergus receives an offer he may not be able to refuse, but will his conscience get in the way?

Elsewhere, it’s the day of the Blackpoolapalooza and the stress of going against Trish’s plans is getting to Leah. Shaq has a tense chat with his father about the past.

Also, Grace struggles to keep a secret after overhearing a damning conversation.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Zara and Emma’s bitching about Al and Jimmi behaving like silly little boys sees them get a telling off from Daniel. He thinks they’re being sexist.

Zara and Emma are forced to take on the challenge of bringing Al and Jimmi to their senses.

Meanwhile, Valerie has a revelation.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm