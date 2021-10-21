Soapworld

It’s a fire for Priya, Andrea and Meena in Emmerdale

October 21, 2021
Mike Watkins and Lynn Swift
No Comments
The drama heated up last night in Emmerdale.

Wednesday’s episode (Oct 20th) saw Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) follow Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) into the maize maze. Wanting to silence Andrea after she witnessed Meena hold lifeless Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) under the water, things are not looking good for Andrea. But, as events heat up in the maze, it’s not only Andrea who finds herself in danger.

ITV have unleashed this morning an exclusive first look at the drama that unfolds in tonight’s episodes. As Priya (Fiona Wade) heads into the maze, fire takes over. The trapped survivalists will find there’s no way out. Can they survive?

“Filming the fire scenes in the maze was extremely exciting & equally terrifying at moments. It’s an amazing experience to be a part of such a wonderful week that’s full of so much drama and action. There were moments in the maze where the fire surrounding us was so hot I had to stop a couple of times.

“It’s incredibly exciting though to be able to have done a few of our own stunts along with the incredibly brave stunt actors that were with us every step of the way. Priya, Andrea and Meena are all in the Maze so it’s definitely going to be edge of your seat watching to see who gets out in time…!” – Fiona Wade

This week has been back to back drama as we’ve already seen David (Matthew Wolfenden), Victoria (Isobel Hodgins), Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) and Charles (Kevin Mathurin) hanging for their lives by clinging on to a broken bridge for dear life.

Emmerdale, Thursday at 7 pm and 8pm on ITV

The drama began on Monday, and shows no sign of stopping…
Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Soapworld

Corrie’s Beverley Callard and Radio 1’s Jordan North reunite for five-part ITV series

October 20, 2021
Mike Watkins and Lynn Swift
Soapworld

Natalie Anderson joins the cast of Hollyoaks

October 19, 2021
Dominic Knight
Soapworld

Lives hang in the balance as Emmerdale airs rope bridge stunt

October 19, 2021
Mike Watkins
Soapworld

Soaps unite to highlight climate change

October 12, 2021
Mike Watkins