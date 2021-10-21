It’s a fire for Priya, Andrea and Meena in Emmerdale

“Filming the fire scenes in the maze was extremely exciting & equally terrifying at moments. It’s an amazing experience to be a part of such a wonderful week that’s full of so much drama and action. There were moments in the maze where the fire surrounding us was so hot I had to stop a couple of times.

“It’s incredibly exciting though to be able to have done a few of our own stunts along with the incredibly brave stunt actors that were with us every step of the way. Priya, Andrea and Meena are all in the Maze so it’s definitely going to be edge of your seat watching to see who gets out in time…!” – Fiona Wade