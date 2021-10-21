It’s a fire for Priya, Andrea and Meena in Emmerdale

The drama heated up last night in Emmerdale.
Wednesday’s episode (Oct 20th) saw Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) follow Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) into the maize maze. Wanting to silence Andrea after she witnessed Meena hold lifeless Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) under the water, things are not looking good for Andrea. But, as events heat up in the maze, it’s not only Andrea who finds herself in danger.
ITV have unleashed this morning an exclusive first look at the drama that unfolds in tonight’s episodes. As Priya (Fiona Wade) heads into the maze, fire takes over. The trapped survivalists will find there’s no way out. Can they survive?
“Filming the fire scenes in the maze was extremely exciting & equally terrifying at moments. It’s an amazing experience to be a part of such a wonderful week that’s full of so much drama and action. There were moments in the maze where the fire surrounding us was so hot I had to stop a couple of times.
“It’s incredibly exciting though to be able to have done a few of our own stunts along with the incredibly brave stunt actors that were with us every step of the way. Priya, Andrea and Meena are all in the Maze so it’s definitely going to be edge of your seat watching to see who gets out in time…!” – Fiona Wade
This week has been back to back drama as we’ve already seen David (Matthew Wolfenden), Victoria (Isobel Hodgins), Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) and Charles (Kevin Mathurin) hanging for their lives by clinging on to a broken bridge for dear life.