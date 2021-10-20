A wander around Birmingham’s Lego Primark

Video Feature: A look at Birmingham’s Lego Primark…

Yesterday we reported on the unveiling of the ‘World’s Smallest Primark‘ in Birmingham. Now we can take a video wander around the store.

Birmingham currently boasts that it’s home to the world’s largest Primark store but from next week it will have another claim to fame as LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham opens the doors to the world’s smallest Primark.

The LEGO model, which will be situated within the attraction’s Miniland display, is a replica of the city’s 160,000 square foot Primark, which opened in the city 2019. Set over five floors and offering customers an extensive range of fashion, beauty and homeware, Primark Birmingham is not only the biggest Primark in the world but has also been certified as the world’s largest fashion retail store by the Guinness World Records. However, the iconic city-centre store now has a miniature sibling which is hoping to share the city limelight at the nearby LEGOLAND Discovery Centre.

Built from 2988 Lego bricks, the model features a replica of the store’s interior and exterior, including The Primark Café with Disney, beauty salon and 203 items of clothing along with miniature figures of some of the actual local Primark colleagues. But the detail doesn’t stop there, the build also features 12 mannequins, 4 escalators, 2 tills and even miniature LEGO Birmingham shoppers exiting the store with the brand’s iconic, brown paper bags.

To visit LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham’s petite Primark, please book tickets via the website here https://www.legolanddiscoverycentre.com/birmingham/