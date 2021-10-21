The One Show launches CiN fundraising challenge, The Surprise Squad

Some new ideas have finally been unleashed by the primetime Beeb show.

“I’m looking forward to seeing some of the amazing things that the Surprise Squad get up to, and how what they do will benefit communities across the country, and I hope that our audience love watching it all too!” – Jermaine Jenas

The One Show has announced during the programme this evening (Thursday 21st October) a new fundraising challenge for BBC Children in Need – The Surprise Squad. It is made up of five inspirational young people who have been supported by Children in Need and want to give back and lend a helping hand to benefit others.

Joined by The One Show presenters, Alex Jones, Ronan Keating and Jermaine Jenas, the Surprise Squad will head to locations around the country where they will complete surprise challenges for BBC Children in Need funded projects that are in need of a little help with something – which could be anything from creating a secret garden for a children’s hospice, or organising a much needed community fundraising event to give a local project a boost.

“We’re so excited to be delivering these surprises for worthy organisations across the country. We hope that these surprises will make a huge difference to those receiving them and we can’t wait to bring the audience along to see what the Surprise Squad get up to!” – Ronan Keating

The team of young people will deliver their surprises and complete them within a day. One Show viewers will be able to watch how the surprises unfold each evening, whilst learning the young people’s inspiring stories, during the CiN Appeal Week.

The One Show’s Alex Jones will be joining the team during one of the surprises while Ronan Keating will also be joining the team for another surprise.

“I’m excited to be back on the green sofa, and to be joining the Surprise Squad as they deliver these really special challenges for BBC Children in Need funded projects across the country. I can’t wait for the audience to see what the Squad get up to and I hope that they’re inspired by their incredible stories.” – Alex Jones

Viewers can watch The One Show from Monday 15 November – Thursday 18 November every evening at 7pm on BBC One to see how the surprises unfold. It isn’t however the end of the old Rickshaw Challenge.

Former One Show host Matt Baker and a team of inspiring young people, all of whom who have all been supported by CiN funded projects, will take on a relay-style ride in five stages. As the challenge enters its 11th year, Matt will be there to pass the “rickshaw baton” between these five competitors. The challenge will be seen in a one-off special programme on BBC One.