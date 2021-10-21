Lift Your Vision is launched

Global launch of lifestyle platform Lift Your Vision and associated high fashion label LYV.

“We believe in you… and your visionary power.” The first-ever brand to believe in people and the power of their vision launched today in Munich and digitally at www.liftyourvision.com. A digital lifestyle boutique: a place where people can find inspiring stories, digital art, limited edition hand-picked products, and experiences.

“We believe that people with vision have the power to change the world, and we need them more than ever today. We want to unite visionaries, creatives, artists and entrepreneurs from every sector to create a com- munity that has a unique impact on our society,” – Nenad Miljkovic, co-founder of Life Your Vision

This new community is all about inspiring stories, collaborative limited editions, exclusive designs and carefully selected products made by global premium and luxury brands in fields such as fashion, automotives, watches, jewellery and technology. These selected, curated products will be presented at regular intervals in “worlds” as opposed to conventional collections.

There is also the launch of sister fashion label LYV. Superstretch makes the garments comfortable to wear, ensuring that every piece in the collection is a pleasure to put on. Ready-to-wear clothing with soft silhouettes meets soft workmanship, natural shoulder shapes and modern cuts. As well as focusing on high quality products, LYV boasts exclusive collaborations with visionary artists and brings their artworks into its own collections.

“Our own high fashion label LYV is for anybody who wishes to give visual expression to their visionary power. I’m especially excited that we’re able to show the names of our selected artists on our fashion products. The stories behind the various images are available exclusively at Lift Your Vision. By combining our own label with artists, selected partner brands and – soon – digital products, we arrive at our slogan, ‘we do lifestyle clickable’,” – Nicklas Reichert, co-founder and managing director Lift Your Vision

LYV will be available exclusively at Lift Your Vision online. Unlike conventional portals, the new site gives consumers only a carefully selected number of products, and in doing so positions itself as a new digital stylist for people with high visionary aspirations.

The first world, Future City Individuals, will contain over 40 LYV products ranging from coats, smart and sports jackets, knitwear, trousers and sweatshirts to shirts and T-shirts. There are also curated partner products from brands like Rolex, Filling Pieces, La Bruket, Lichtraumfunktion, Polite Worldwide and Fatzke, the last of which manufactures modern, hand-made hats. All of these products are strictly limited to small numbers. In just a few clicks, you can not only create entire looks, but you can also purchase the world’s entire lifestyle. The next worlds are already being planned, and LIFT YOUR VISION will soon be presenting digital artworks and digital fashion as well.

www.liftyourvision.com