BITE launches on Samsung TV Plus

“Following the successful launch of BITE on Freeview channel 271 and Rakuten TV, we are beyond excited to collaborate with Samsung TV Plus, and look forward to serving up a world of culinary adventure for food lovers across the UK” – Mathew Ashcroft, Founder, and CEO at Parade Media Group

Specialist 24-hour fresh food network BITE lands on Samsung TV Plus platform in the UK, promising to showcase a world of culinary adventure and simple to create meals from some of the biggest names in the world of food and cooking.

BITE is available on Samsung TV Plus, channel 4364 from October 13th in the UK and compliments the platform’s line up of 100 free channels across multiple genres including news, sports, entertainment, and an ever-growing video on demand library of movies and popular shows. The free, ad-supported service is available in the UK and other major markets in Europe and globally. Free TV, with no subscription, no sign-up.

BITE is powered by Parade Media Group’s rich catalogue of food and culinary travel content, and will feature programming from an exciting array of world food talent including Luke Nguyen, Anjum Anand, Peter Kuruvita, Curtis Stone, Manu Feildel, Gary Mehigan, Andy Allen, and Justine Schofield to name a few.