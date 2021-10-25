Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan return with Autumnwatch for 2021

As the Autumn heads into winter, BBC Two is getting outdoors once more.

This year, BBC Autumnwatch is looking forward, working to keep the UK connected to our native wildlife with four nights of live programmes. With an overarching theme of A Vision for the Future, Autumnwatch will present a vision of hope, inspiration, beauty and co-existence, brought to the audience from every Nation in the British Isles. Nature has been there for us; now we need to be there for it.

The stories of this autumn will be revealed by presenters Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan, as they explore a landscape with co-existence at its heart in Norfolk. Megan McCubbin explores the wildlife haven of the Isle of Mull and Gillian Burke immerses herself in the tranquillity of the glorious Strangford Lough in Northern Ireland.

For Autumnwatch 2021 the Beeb are hoping for a TV first – to bring live remote thermal camera images of the wildlife at Wild Ken Hill. The marshes are home to a huge number of wildfowl and waders; amongst them will be Marsh Harriers roosting. In Autumn, the overseas visitors are arriving – Wigeon and Teal will be coming in from Scandinavia and Russia to spend the wintering months benefitting from the milder British weather.

As ever, the programme will also have a number of pre-recorded films covering the length and breadth of the country, bringing geographical diversity as well as a wide variety of animal, scientific and cultural stories. This year these include Wasp Spiders, Devon, The Sound Of Fungi, Northern Ireland and Knot Spectacle, Norfolk.

The series returns to BBC Two from Tuesday, October 26.