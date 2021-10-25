Sir Trevor McDonald heads to E4

#Bong… Sir Trev becomes a master of games…

E4 has today announced that the face of the GamesMaster in its all-new series will be former face of ITV’s News at Ten, Sir Trevor McDonald OBE.

“I am delighted to be taking on this iconic role for a new generation of viewers.” – Sir Trevor McDonald

Taking on the iconic role originally filled by the late BBC Sky at Night presenter Sir Patrick Moore, Sir Trevor will slip into the iconic gaming role when GamesMaster returns later this year. Sir Trevor McDonald will assume the vital duties of setting up gaming’s most amazing challenges to the contenders and as the all-knowing GamesMaster, he’ll watch over competitors as they compete in virtual battles across a range of games, trying everything in their power to claim a legendary Golden Joystick Trophy.

Last month, E4 also confirmed that the all-new presenting line-up for the series would be led by Robert Florence, who will also serve as creative consultant on the show with esports and gaming host, Frankie Ward and newcomer Ty Logan joining as co-hosts.

Florence is a writer, actor and presenter who has written and starred in a range of BBC comedies, including Burnistoun and The Scotts, as well as the computer games show, VideoGaiden. He is also one half of the UK’s longest-running online videogame review show, Consolevania.

Co-host, Frankie Ward is an established face in esports, known for desk and stage hosting, as well as interviewing players across numerous game titles. This is Ty Logan’s first broadcast presenting credit, after being named earlier this year as one of E4’s faces of the future. Ty is passionate about gaming, representing the casual gamers out there and ready to thrash anyone at FIFA.

The three-part series will premiere on E4’s YouTube, followed by a linear play on E4. GamesMaster originally ran from 1992 to 1998 and was one of the first dedicated video gaming TV shows in the world. Sir Trevor most recently appeared on Channel 4 hosting a special edition of letters and numbers game show Countdown.