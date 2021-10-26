Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 26th October

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, October 26.

Stacey swipes Kheerat’s keys when he refuses to get involved in the broken boiler dispute. Later, Suki and Kheerat arrive home and it doesn’t take them long to realise that they’ve had showering visitors. Not only that, Jags’ watch is missing

Stacey and the kids join Martin at The Vic for some lunch but Stacey changes her mind when she sees Janine.

Meanwhile, Aaron apologises to Tiffany for the night before. Keegan supports Dotty when the police request to search her. Spurred on by a chat with Iqra, Tiffany arrives at the club to see Keegan but leaves when she sees him with Dotty.

Elsewhere, Jack lingers at the salon to find out where Kim is meeting Howie.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm (8pm BBC Scotland)



As the survival event last week ended in death and disaster, questions are being asked by DS Rogers, who is investigating.

Meanwhile, Diane shares her box of Woolpack memories with Chas and Bernice. She finds herself agreeing to Chas’s offer of a goodbye party.

Elsewhere, Gabby is worried.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Becky and Tony locate Diane but she doesn’t wish to speak to Tony. After a chat with Becky, Diane breaks some big news to Tony. Later, Becky offers to help run the pub.

Meanwhile, Sienna is still determined to get to the truth and Summer contacts her, asking for a visit. Later, Liberty finds Sienna’s flat looking like a police station, complete with a crime board and newspaper clippings.

Trying to get Sienna to let it go, Liberty tells her that she wants to fight to get Sienna’s job back. Sienna agrees, but when she gets a call back from one of the petrol stations, she phoned with CCTV footage of the car that killed Brody, will she get sucked back in?

Elsewhere, Goldie makes an admission to Olivia. Theresa and Verity continue their feud.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Karen is trying to pretend everything is fine with Rob but she’s starting to crack from the pressure.

All Bear wants to do is be there for Makeda for her procedure at St. Phil’s – but a parking attendant with a secret has other ideas.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm