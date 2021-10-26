When Fan Fiction goes filthy

XXX-Men: TV and film’s dirtiest fans revealed in new X-rated fan fiction study…

The findings show that X-Men fans are producing the dirtiest fan fiction across film and TV shows while Sex and the City and Twilight fans complete the top three dirtiest fans. Male sexual organs are almost 30% more likely to feature across fan fiction than female while Doctor Who and Spider-Man fans are among the tamest across fanfiction.

X-Men fans are the dirtiest when it comes to writing fan fiction according to a new X-rated study from leading adult toy retailer UberKinky. The brand analysed over half a million words of fan fiction across 20 of the most popular TV shows and films to uncover which fans are using dirty words most frequently, and exactly which characters are heading towards the climax in more ways than one.

And it was X-Men fans that came out on top, averaging a staggering 369 dirty words per every 10,000, including a word associated with an orgasm every 124 words. Sex and the City, which helped bring the rabbit vibrator to prominence, was just behind the Marvel franchise with 364 dirty words for every 10,000, while Twilight fans offer up 361 dirty words per 10,000.

However, when it came to most frequent orgasms, Sex and the City and Twilight were knocked down the pecking order to third and fourth respectively, with Star Wars jumping into second behind X-Men at an orgasm every 242 words.

While there were plenty of “ohs” throughout the fan fiction, it was the word “cock” that featured most heavily throughout the analysed fan fiction, with “fu*k” and “mouth” following shortly behind, while female genitalia featured far less frequently, with 30% more words for male genital featuring throughout the study.

At the other end of the spectrum, Spider-Man and Doctor Who fans were among the tamest, both offering up less than 100 dirty words per 10,000 at 93 and 97 respectively.

Full Research Details at UberKinky