South Korean beauty brand sees boost thanks to ‘Squid Game’

It’s been capturing the imaginations of youngsters and causing concern for parents in equal measure, Squid Game is the latest smash hit from Netflix. If you’ve not seen it the drama follows 456 desperate contestants all competing with each other in a mysterious and deadly survival game involving multiple rounds of childhood games to win 45.6 billion won prize money that can pull them out of their misery.

In the real world, it’s seen school children copying the games, and now it seems that mature viewers have taken to some Korean influences. A beauty brand from the country is benefiting from the programme as it has been revealed as one of the world’s top 10 most searched for brands, in data obtained by LookFantastic.

If you’ve heard of COSRX, you’ll know they’re somewhat of a legendary brand in the K-beauty world. COSRX is dedicated to creating products with high concentrations of actives — all while maintaining an accessible price point.

Simplistic formulas, innovative ingredients, and an adorable, animated brand ambassador called Mr Rx have turned this one-time small Indie brand into a worldwide skincare powerhouse. With minimalist packaging, COSRX can put its key elements in the spotlight.