Join The Knit Along to support the Hilaroo Foundation

Join The Knit Along: Hilary Swank collaborates with LoveCrafts for the Hilaroo Foundation.

In an exciting new collaboration, two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank has joined forces with LoveCrafts to raise money for her charity, the Hilaroo Foundation. LoveCrafts’ own knitting expert Debbie Bliss worked together with Swank to create a stunning sweater vest pattern, complete with a matching dog jumper.

LoveCrafts is also hosting a knit along for crafters to join for three live Zoom sessions with Knitting Expert Debbie Bliss, Craft Editor Merion Willis and Beth Zych, from Yarn.com. During these sessions there will be the opportunity to ask questions, join the chat, and get started on your Karoo Tank or Dog Jumper. Registration opens on October 26th and there are limited spaces available, so be quick!

The Knit Along Schedule:

The Zoom meetings will be on Saturdays, so you have the weekend to get stuck into your knitting. They’ll take place at 3pm GMT (11am EST) and last an hour. You will receive the Zoom link 1-2 days before the session.

You can sign up to the Knit Along here.

November 13 — Kickoff! We’ll chat about the pattern and give you an overview of the design elements. Plus, you’ll get first access to our tutorial video.

December 4— Let’s talk about techniques and check-in for knitters – how are you getting on? Is anyone knitting a dog sweater to match?

January 8— Wrap up! Let’s have a look at those gorgeous garments.

The Hilaroo Foundation was created by Swank in honour of her dog with a big heart called Karoo. The story starts on the set of a film in South Africa when Swank found Karoo – an abounded flea and worm-ridden dog. Swank nursed the dog back to health and took her home with her at the end of her trip. Sadly, Karoo died prematurely, just before her 8th birthday, but Swank has said that was the true catalyst for the creation of the Hilaroo Foundation.

All proceeds from the pattern, which can be purchased at LoveCrafts, go to the Hilaroo Foundation.