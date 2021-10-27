National Black Cat Day celebrated with ‘brain teaser’

A black cat passing your way is good luck…

For years, the myths and superstitions surrounding black cats have given felines a spooky reputation in some parts of the world. That being said, every year on October 27th – just in time for Halloween – National Black Cat Day is celebrated, and this year is no different.

When Digital PR Agency JBH discovered these rehoming stats which show that black cats take longer to find their ‘furever’ home, they wanted to do their bit to raise awareness of the plight of the black cat.

The Manchester PR agency, which works with pet brands such as tails.com and Republic of Cats has donated £1,000 to the RSPCA, alongside a fantastic new brainteaser to raise awareness on National Black Cat Day.

Can you find the black cat in a sea of colourful kitties? Most people can spot it in less than 4 seconds – Give it a go and see for yourself.

To see the answer, click over to the next page…