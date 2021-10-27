Is Squid Game getting into your dreams?

Netflix’s latest smash hit show is causing sleepless nights?

Analysis of Google search data reveals that online searches for ‘squid dream’ skyrocketed 1800% worldwide from October 3rd, the period in which Squid Game was becoming Netflix’s most watched original series ever.

A new finding by sleep experts eachnight.com reveals that online searches for ‘squid dream’ skyrocketed to 20 times the average volume from October 3rd, an unprecedented spike in people Googling Squid Game related dreams, according to Google search analysis.

The research also shows that online searches for ‘squid nightmare’ skyrocketed to 4600% (50 times the average volume) from October 10th, the period in which Squid Game became a widespread phenomenon across the globe, gaining a144 million viewers

“Squid Game has absolutely saturated our culture since its release on Netflix, inspiring new trends and leading to endless discussions on social media. It’s entirely natural that something which has had such a strong impact on our lives would also start affecting our sleep. While Squid Game has much important social commentary, many people have referred to it as the most disturbing show they have watched, and this data does suggest that its darker undertones are becoming a feature of people’s dreams and nightmares” – pokesperson for eachnight.com

If you’ve not seen it the drama follows 456 desperate contestants all competing with each other in a mysterious and deadly survival game involving multiple rounds of childhood games to win 45.6 billion won prize money that can pull them out of their misery.