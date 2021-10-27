Celebs Go Dating 2022 stars revealed

Following the recent announcement, the dating show Celebs Go Dating is to return for its tenth series, today Channel 4 revealed those celebs…

The last series saw the show head to its very first UK dating retreat and provided much-needed lockdown relief with Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion, which gave viewers a look into celebrity dating like we’ve never seen before.

“If you’re single, 2021 has made looking for love very complicated and it hasn’t been any easier if you’re a celeb. For 2022, we’re reopening everyone’s favourite celebrity dating agency to help celebs get back into the dating game and maybe even find the one. Celebs Go Dating has been entertaining fans for years and we can’t wait to show the audience what we’ve got in store for our famous faces this time around. From frisky first dates to glamourous getaways – this series promises to be full of surprises – for the celebs and the viewers.” – Vivienne Molokwu, Commissioning Editor, Channel 4

This year the renowned London-based agency is back with all-new celebs and a supercharged agency makeover. The series will feature plenty of new challenges, memorable dating excursions and more chances than ever to find the perfect connection, all-new Celebs Go Dating is sure to be its most dramatic series yet.

Viewers can expect a rollercoaster ride of dating highs and lows, bombshell moments, and plenty of laughs. After weeks of multiple dates and mentoring, the Celebs will be asked to choose their final date to take away on a romantic couples’ getaway.

Joining this recharged and refreshed series are TVam Presenter and Columnist Ulrika Jonsson, Iconic rapper and singer Abz Love, TOWIE favourite Chloe Brockett, Made in Chelsea regular Miles Nazaire, Married at First Sight UK’s Nikita Jasmine and The Apprentice contestant Ryan-Mark Parsons.

“It’s been a long time coming for our celebs to get back out in the real world and date potential suitors. We can’t wait to see how their dating skills cope now they are outside the confines of their own homes and back out on the town. This brand-new series is going to be the biggest test yet as we set out to ramp up the dates creating more challenges and compatibility tests, putting our celebrities through their paces as they get closer to finding love.” – Sarah Tyekiff, Head of Unscripted Programming, Lime Pictures

Celebs Go Dating is produced by Lime Pictures and will return to E4 in 2022.