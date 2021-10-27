Sally Nugent becomes BBC Breakfast co-host

Sally Nugent is to be the new regular BBC Breakfast presenter from Monday to Wednesday, taking up the role alongside Dan Walker, Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt with immediate effect.

Born in Birkenhead, Sally started her career at BBC Radio Merseyside and has previously worked at BBC North West Tonight and BBC News.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to become the new presenter of BBC Breakfast and bring the nation the latest news, top entertainment guests and stories that matter every week. It’s an honour to take the reins from Louise and be part of the UK’s most watched breakfast show.” – Sally Nugent

Sally has been part of the BBC Breakfast team for almost a decade as a sports presenter and has been a journalist for 25 years. Sally’s appointment comes after securing a series of high profile exclusive interviews and prime-time BBC documentaries last year, including Marcus Rashford MBE on his quest to end childhood food poverty, which won the Scoop of the Year award at the 2021 Royal Television Society Journalism Awards.

She has also covered Rob Burrow’s journey throughout his motor neurone disease diagnosis and interviewed Mike Tindall after his father developed Parkinson’s disease to raise awareness of the condition.

“Sally has an impressive track record as an award winning broadcast journalist and has secured a series of high profile exclusive interviews in recent years. We are delighted to have her take her new permanent place in the studio alongside Dan, Charlie and Naga.” – BBC Breakfast Editor, Richard Frediani

Sally replaces Louise Minchin who recently departed the programme.