Love Island’s Liberty Poole and Kaz Kamwi head to Boux Avenue

BFF’s Liberty and Kaz look sensational in Boux Avenue fashions…

Boux Avenue one of the UK’s leading lingerie brands have continued their partnerships with Love Island BFF’s Liberty and Kaz. There is no doubt in saying say one of the best couples to come out of love island this year was actually Liberty and Kaz with their BFF goals, and we are all here for a bit of girl power at Boux.

Fresh after celebrating Kaz’s birthday both islanders have posted images to their fans wearing new in Boux Avenue lingerie pieces.

Who says your lingerie can’t look sophisticated whilst being sexy. On Thursday Kaz shared her enviable figure with her 858K followers, whilst bringing back Bridgeton vibes wearing Boux Avenue’s Vivianna spot flock longline lingerie set available from £16.00 – £38.00. This beautiful set is bursting with details from the intricate bows, to the caging corset style to help enhance your assets just like Kaz, whilst offering the support you need. As Kaz said to her followers “If you’re seeing this, it’s your sign to update your lingerie collection asappp!”

Liberty was setting the sassy vibes through the roof looking sensational in emerald with the Adelia high apex plunge lingerie set available from £16.00 – £36.00. This glamorous embroidered and flirty frills set is a must for your lingerie drawer. What makes it even better is for a limited time only the knickers are free when you buy the matching bra, a perfect little treat for yourself from the Queen of self love.