The item features shots of the new racing bike being ridden on a banked outdoor track. Bev Smith interviews David Duffield, Chairman of Raleigh’s Racing Committee, about the world speed record they hope to beat in Mexico on Friday where Raleigh rider Roy Schuiten will attempt to beat the hour record currently held by Eddy Merckx.

