Telly Today, disaster strikes

Telly Today highlights for Friday, October 29th…

Cobra

COBRA is assembled when fresh disaster strikes – a breach at Dover port means an insidious threat may be in play.

As Sutherland is briefed by his team, the mission is set; intercept any trucks which made it through the breach, whilst avoiding mass panic. Meanwhile, Chris Edwards urges Francine Bridge to

run in the Kent by-election, capitalising on the disaster-ridden region.

Cobra: Cyberwar, Sky Max, 9 pm

Gogglebox

Britain’s sharpest armchair critics have been watching: share more of their insightful and passionate takes on the week’s biggest and best shows.

Reviews tonight includes A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, Sex, Love & Goop, Coronation Street, Strictly Come Dancing, The Cube, Celebrity Ghost Trip, Dom Delivers, and This Morning.

Gogglebox, Channel 4, 9 pm

Los Espookys

It’s the first episode tonight of this series created by Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega and Fred Armisen.

Los Espookys, the primarily Spanish-language (with English subtitles) comedy follows a group of friends who turn their love for horror into a peculiar business, providing horror to those who need it, in a dreamy Latin American country where the strange and eerie are just part of daily life.

Los Espookys – El Exorcismo, Sky Comedy, 10 pm