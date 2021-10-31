Chat, time travel and crime is telly highlights

Telly Today choices for Sunday, October 31st…

Chat away

Stand-up comedy continues tonight on Sky Max as one of Ireland’s best-known comedians Deirdre O’Kane fronts the third edition of her stand-up comedy suitably titled “The Deirdre O’Kane Show”.

It was shot in front of a limited capacity live audience in Dublin and boasts a stellar line-up of top Irish and international comedians. The stand-up acts featured in the five shows include Bill Bailey, Ardal O’Hanlon, Joanne McNally, Jason Byrne, Reginald D. Hunter,Neil Delamere, Emma Doran, Des Bishop, Catherine Bohart and Martin Angolo.

Meanwhile, Dublin’s own hip-hop comedian, Rob Broderick, a.k.a. Abandoman provides comedic musical interludes across all five shows in his own unique style.

This week sees Deirdre welcome online comedy sensation Emma Doran and the stand-up comedy force of nature that is Jason Byrne to the stage.

The Deirdre O’Kane Show, Sky Max, 10 pm

Doctors orders

A universe-spanning adventure in space and time starring Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill and John Bishop.

On Halloween, all across the universe, terrifying forces are stirring. From the Arctic Circle to deep space, an ancient evil is breaking free. And in present day Liverpool, the life of Dan Lewis is about to change forever.

Why is the Doctor on the trail of the fearsome Karvanista? And what is the Flux?

Doctor Who, BBC one, 6.25 pm

Crime investigations

In September 2014, Frank Abbott heard a boy’s scream coming from an area of bushland in Australia’s New South Wales.

The scream was believed to be from three-year-old William Tyrrell who vanished from his foster grandparents’ home whilst out playing on the September morning in 2014, leaving the nation

mystified. Since then, no trace of him has ever been found and no person has ever been charged.

Journalist Caroline Overington breaks down the details of the investigation that remains one of the most extensive and exhaustive by the New South Wales Police Force to date.

The Disappearance of William Tyrrell, Sky Crime, 9 pm

Dig deep

Hugh Dennis and expert archaeologists excavate back gardens around Britain, in an attempt to uncover the lost history buried beneath our lawns and flower beds, while recruiting local people to get digging too. In this episode, Hugh and the archaeologists hope to find a Viking burial ground hidden underneath the North Yorkshire market town of Masham.

They set up the dig HQ in the town square and open up pits and trenches across the town, with a mission to discover the extent of this lost cemetery. With careful precision, they dig their way through Masham’s history, uncovering further evidence about the time period of those who were laid to rest here, and learn more about the Anglo-Saxons who lived and died in Masham over 1000 years ago.

The Great British Dig, Channel 4, 7 pm