This week in Pobol y Cwm and Rownd a Rownd

Garry has a difficult decision to make regarding Cassie’s future and the Deri. Mathew gets a big shock on his first day back in work. Will Sioned and DJ finally re-ignite their relationship? Mathew interviews Anita and Tyler in APD but Anita manages to make a pig’s ear of it.

Kelly shares her truth in the Western Post but how will the rest of the village react? As Brynmor hopes to move more of his belongings to Maes y Deri, Mark reaches the end of his tether. Tyler must face the demons of his past. Kelly is worried that she’s lost her mother forever following her article in the Western Post.

Pobol y Cwm, S4C, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 9 pm

English and Welsh subtitles, Omnibus on Sunday with on-screen English subtitles



Quite a few people have news to share, but unfortunately for Dylan and Sophie their big reveal doesn’t go to plan and causes some conflict. Carwyn is shocked to hear Iestyn’s news and Anest tries to comfort him as he tries to come to terms with the fact that he may have a hereditary condition.

Arthur hopes to inform Iris that Jason and his siblings’ attitude towards their marriage may jeopardise the wedding, but she refuses to listen to his excuses. Over at the school, Mathew is feeling very zen and encourages others to join him. Despite most pupils being sceptical, Efan sees this as a great opportunity.

Rownd a Rownd, S4C, Tuesday and Thursday 8.25 pm, English and Welsh subtitles

