Judi Love is the fifth celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2021

The comedian lost out to Adam Peaty in the dance off.

The judges’ scores were added to the viewers’ votes to determine who would be tasked with impressing the judges one final time – this time it was Judi and Adam.

After both couples had danced for a second time (Adam and his professional partner Katya Jones a Viennese Waltz to Moonlight Sonata by Ludwig Van Beethoven; Judi and her partner Graziano Di Prima a Cha Cha to Physical by Olivia Newton John), the judges delivered their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood praised both couples for taking part in the show but stated that his “personal preference” in the dance-off was Adam and Katya. Motsi Mabuse described the dance off as “really great” before choosing to save Adam and Katya.

Anton Du Beke noted that both couples made mistakes, however he chose to save Adam and Katya as they had “pushed through with their routine in a stronger way.”

Shirley Ballas agreed with the decision her fellow judges had made.

“Can I just say I’m taking Graz home! I will keep dancing. This has been an amazing experience, a life changing experience, I want to say thank you to all the professional dancers, the judges, the team, everybody! Graziano has supported me, stuck by me, and took me to a place I never thought I could go and so for that I love you so much. Thank you.” – Judi Love

Graziano added: “First of all, I’ve made a friend for life. She is one of the strongest women I’ve ever met, this woman has been in rehearsal every day, for every dance, given me 150%, and you know what I love the most, you are true, you are real, so thank you so much.”

This weekend’s Strictly was Halloween-themed and tonight’s results programme opened with a haunting routine from the Strictly pros. Viewers were also a treated to a performance from Gregory Porter with his latest single ‘Dry Bones’.

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor next when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 6th November at 6:45pm.