This week in River City Lenny ponders claims that Lydia is alive

This week in the BBC Scotland serial…

Troubled by Rachel Grant’s confession, Lenny turns to his loyal confidant, Mick Mulvaney, for guidance. Mulvaney disputes claims that Lydia is alive, adamant that they are just hurtful lies, but reluctantly agrees to see what he can uncover for Lenny.

After an awkward exchange with Mulvaney in the street, Amber suspects her father is keeping something from the family, and corners Lenny, demanding to know what’s going on. She’s shocked to hear about the attempted hit, but Lenny stops at telling her about the Lydia revelations – for now.

Elsewhere, Darren turns to Suzie for advice on how to win Nicole’s affections. Suzie sets about creating the perfect date at Molly’s Corner complete with champagne, chocolates and flowers, but Bernie’s behaviour threatens to ruin the romance.

Stressed about her debts, Caitlin remains resolute about the decision to reject Uncle John’s inheritance, little realising Ellie’s taken it instead. However, when Caitlin spots Ellie talking to Laura the lawyer, she grows suspicious of her sister.

Meanwhile, Ellie’s guilt grows and she turns to Roisin for advice who tells her what she already knows: it’s only a matter of time before Caitlin uncovers the truth.

Karen and Jessie spend the day together and finally begin to open up to one another. Jessie talks to Karen about online dating, but Karen’s clearly unsettled by messages on her phone, her mind elsewhere.

River City, BBC Scotland Channel, Monday, November 1st, 10 pm. Repeated on BBC One Scotland, Wednesday, November 3rd, 7.30 pm