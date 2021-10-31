Britain’s Top Takeaways…

Sounds like one of those Channel 5 countdowns, but its actually for BBC Two.

The Beeb announced the programme earlier this year, however, this weekend revealed that Darren Harriott will be joining Sara Cox to munchie box their way through the fast-food offerings.

The eight-part series sees some of the nation’s best-loved independent takeaways battling for supremacy in a fast-food showdown that crowns a different winner each week.

Comedian Darren will join host Sara in a celebration of Britain’s booming home delivery scene which will see five takeaways from the same sector across the UK compete each week. Each order is biked to households in and around Manchester for the ultimate customer critique before the scores reveal each episode’s Top Takeaway.

Darren who has appeared on numerous TV panel shows including Live at the Apollo, 8 out of 10 Cats and The Last Leg says: