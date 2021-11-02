Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 2nd November

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, November 2.

Karen corners Chelsea about sniffing round Gray again, while Whitney feels bad for not going to Gray’s dad’s funeral. Later, Chelsea barges into No.1 to have a go at Gray but ends up feeling sorry for him when his emotional state is apparent.

Whitney shows up to attend the funeral, but Chelsea tells her not to worry – she will accompany him instead. Later, a tipsy and very emotional Gray proposes to Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Billy is flogging items from a house clearance, which catch Stuart’s eye. Once he realises it’s all Vi’s belongings, he takes everything back leaving Billy despairing. Stuart is raging when he finds out what Jonno has been up to.

Alone, Vi searches through the pile of things and panics when she realises that something is missing. She goes to see Billy about an antiques children’s book but he’s already sold it to Kim.

Elsewhere, it’s climate change week and Tiffany is watching a clip of Coronation Street’s Maria taking Tracy down with an epic rant about air pollution. Meanwhile, Bailey has gone viral with her meat-free speech and boycotting of Walford East, leaving Peter seething.

Also, Mick arrives home to find his two daughters at each other’s throats.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm (8pm BBC Scotland)



Al is intrigued to learn that Priya called out his name when she first regained consciousness.

Priya is devastated that she needs a second skin graft with no guarantee this one will be successful either.

Meanwhile, Charles convinces Kim to hold a memorial service for Andrea, to help Millie with her bereavement. Gabby is worried when Kim says the memorial might bring Jamie back.

Elsewhere, Liam is preparing for a journalist visit to his allotment.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Peri and Juliet are approached by a stranger who seems to know a lot more about them than he should. The extent of project Bluebird and Timmy’s hidden cameras is finally to be revealed.

Meanwhile, James juggles this revelation and the merger for Dee Valley Law. He comes face-to-face once more with the stranger, Mikey, who is the son of his new partner. With Mikey being so close to home, how far will James go to protect his sister and what will it cost him?

Elsewhere, Dee Valley Law is sponsoring a hospital ball to celebrate the medical staff and Ali is being commended for his latest research grant. Shaq volunteers Misbah to give his introductory speech.

Also, it’s the day of the Sweater Thunberg fashion show and Brooke has a secret weapon under their sleeve.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Daniel is reluctant to be World Warrior despite Brenda’s pleas.

Meanwhile, Luca apologises to Valerie and casually tries to ask about her friend – a new man? Valerie will only say that he’s helping her with something, leaving Luca suspicious.

Later, Luca overhears Valerie making a dinner date with Marcus so that evening he invites Emma to join him in spying on them.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm