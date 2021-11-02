Limecraft to over see content production for French daily soap ‘Plus belle la vie’

Studios de Marseille (NEWEN France) selects Limecraft for Managing their Production Workflow.

Studios de Marseille, a division of the Newen group, has selected Limecraft to provide the content production and media management platform for the production of their daily soap ‘Plus belle la vie‘.

Over the past ten years, Limecraft has helped several producers and post-production facilities in their ongoing technical innovation to present their audience with state-of-the-art scripted entertainment on a variety of channels. Building on their experience with Newen’s Belgian subsidiary De Mensen, Studios de Marseille now extends the use of Limecraft Flow for the continuous drama ‘Plus Belle la Vie‘.

“It is a real force for us to be able to share tools and practices withing the group, as a complete European company. We were looking for a tool to add a feature to our in-house production data manager and it appears that Limecraft was the ideal solution for us!” – Marianne Carpentier, Head of innovation at Newen Studios.

To further expand productions from Studios de Marseille and Paris, enabling remote and on-site workflows producing content for linear, OTT and social media platforms, this is the cornerstone of a wider deployment of Limecraft’s solutions.

Studios de Marseille is also using Limecraft Edge for creating dailies and orchestrating the ingest workflow, as well as Limecraft Cloud Connector to integrate Avid NEXIS shared storage and Media Composer®, connecting different stakeholders working on various locations, allowing them to collaborate in real-time for content production and delivery.

“We are in constant search of innovative solutions to make our workflows evolve, as we manage an industrial production of 260 half hour episodes per year, and we are really happy of this new partneship with Limecraft and Magic Hour” – Virginie Izard, executive Director of Studios de Marseille.

For the first time, Studios de Marseille will enable their editing and marketing teams in Marseille and Paris to access all available content of ‘Plus belle la vie’ simultaneously and instantly upon production

Original footage is shot on Sony F55 in XAVC 100 HD format and processed overnight by Limecraft Edge, delivering original copies on a NAS, h264 proxies to Limecraft Flow for review and selection, and MXF OP Atom DNxHD 185 on Avid NEXIS for cutting. Limecraft Flow maintains overall consistency, whereby pre-cut decisions, descriptive information and comments can be reconciled in various formats without manual intervention.

This strengthens their production capabilities, increases efficiency and enables Newen/Studios De Marseille to output multiple versions of the same episodes at marginal cost.