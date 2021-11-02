Brits would rather do the household cleaning than make love…

Over a quarter of the UK claim they would opt to clean rather than have sex in order to relieve stress, according to new research.

Dr. Beckmann polled a varied selection of its customers to discover what methods they use to help de-stress and relax, with cleaning, meditation, exercise, reading a book and being intimate with a partner being the most popular.

“It is more important than ever to ensure we are looking after our mental health and wellbeing and doing what it takes to maintain our own positive mindset is something we should always prioritize. ” – Dr. Beckmann spokesperson, Susan Fermor

The study, conducted by the famous cleaning and laundry experts, was carried out to mark International Stress Awareness Week (1st – 5th November). More than a quarter of participants (26%) said cleaning their homes is their go-to method to relieve stress, with exercise coming out on top (34%) and sex rounding off the top three (17%).

The manufacturer also discovered that nine out of 10 Brits claim having an untidy or dirty home has a bearing on their mood, while a quarter say having an unkempt home can be detrimental to their productivity.

Thus, cleaning the home is the nation’s favoured method to reduce stress, as it can also be seen as a form of exercise, resulting in a release of endorphins which create a more positive mindset. Whether it’s vacuuming, dusting, scrubbing, or running around the house tidying away clutter, cleaning has a lot of added benefits that are usually associated with physical exercise.

“Cleaning has been widely reported as an effective method to help relax and relieve stress and due to the past difficult 18 months it has become more popular than ever in our homes. It is eye-opening and funny that the nation would opt for cleaning the bedroom, rather than using it for something a little more intimate with their other half, as a method to alleviate stress.” – Dr. Beckmann spokesperson, Susan Fermor

THE UK’S TOP FIVE WAYS TO RELIEVE STRESS