Lifestyle

The UK’s Most Instagrammable University Libraries

November 2, 2021
Liz Charlton
No Comments
It’s not just the books that make for a library…

From education to escapism, libraries can be a sanctuary for the public and students. Whilst most library-goers get stuck in with a book, others appreciate them for their architecture, design and beauty.

Interested in making learning more exciting, Theknowledgeacademy.com sought to establish the UK’s most popular beautiful university libraries according to Instagram data. The university library with the most Instagram hashtags (40,394) is Radcliffe Camera, Oxford University.

In second place, John Rylands Library (University of Manchester) has 22,135 hashtags on Instagram while ranking in third is Maughan Library (King’s College London) with 3,014 Instagram hashtags and Scotland also boasts a library within the top 10 – The Sir Duncan Rice Library (1,370 Instagram hashtags).

UK’s Top 10 Instagrammable University Libraries
Rank Library name University name Location Instagram hashtags
1. Radcliffe Camera Oxford University Oxford, England 40,394
2. John Rylands Library University of Manchester Manchester, England 22,135
3. Maughan Library King’s College London London, England 3,014
4. Cambridge University Library University of Cambridge Cambridge, England 2,124
5. Weston Library Oxford University Oxford, England 1,855
6. Senate House Library University of London London, England 1,595
7. LSE Library The London School of Economics and Political Science London, England 1,470
8. The Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Aberdeen, Scotland 1,370
9. Manchester Metropolitan University Library Manchester Metropolitan University Manchester, England 1,143
10. Brotherton Library University of Leeds Leeds, England 636

Methodology:

  1. Theknowledgeacademy.com sought to determine the world’s most Instagrammable university libraries.
  2. The study considered just under 200 UK university libraries by using reputable sources including ‘Town & Country’, ‘4icu’, ‘Best Masters Programs’, and ‘Matador Network’.
  3. Theknowledgeacademy.com then used Instagram to discover how many hashtags each university library has. To do this, they inserted the name of each respective library, or building, into Instagram’s search feature to establish a hashtag figure. Where appropriate, variations of each hashtag were also considered.
  4. The libraries were then ranked from most to least Instagrammed based on the total hashtag sum.
  5. Instagram hashtags are correct as of 22nd October 2021, but are subject to change.
Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Lifestyle

Brits would rather do the household cleaning than make love…

November 2, 2021
Liz Charlton
Lifestyle

Landmarks in three UK cities have been illuminated with powerful messages for world leaders

November 1, 2021
Liz Charlton
Lifestyle

Nearly half of men have no idea where the prostate is, according to research

November 1, 2021
Liz Charlton
Lifestyle

Love Island’s Liberty Poole and Kaz Kamwi head to Boux Avenue

October 28, 2021
Vivian Summers