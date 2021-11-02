The UK’s Most Instagrammable University Libraries

It’s not just the books that make for a library…

From education to escapism, libraries can be a sanctuary for the public and students. Whilst most library-goers get stuck in with a book, others appreciate them for their architecture, design and beauty.

Interested in making learning more exciting, Theknowledgeacademy.com sought to establish the UK’s most popular beautiful university libraries according to Instagram data. The university library with the most Instagram hashtags (40,394) is Radcliffe Camera, Oxford University.

In second place, John Rylands Library (University of Manchester) has 22,135 hashtags on Instagram while ranking in third is Maughan Library (King’s College London) with 3,014 Instagram hashtags and Scotland also boasts a library within the top 10 – The Sir Duncan Rice Library (1,370 Instagram hashtags).

UK’s Top 10 Instagrammable University Libraries Rank Library name University name Location Instagram hashtags 1. Radcliffe Camera Oxford University Oxford, England 40,394 2. John Rylands Library University of Manchester Manchester, England 22,135 3. Maughan Library King’s College London London, England 3,014 4. Cambridge University Library University of Cambridge Cambridge, England 2,124 5. Weston Library Oxford University Oxford, England 1,855 6. Senate House Library University of London London, England 1,595 7. LSE Library The London School of Economics and Political Science London, England 1,470 8. The Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Aberdeen, Scotland 1,370 9. Manchester Metropolitan University Library Manchester Metropolitan University Manchester, England 1,143 10. Brotherton Library University of Leeds Leeds, England 636

