The UK’s Most Instagrammable University Libraries

It’s not just the books that make for a library…
From education to escapism, libraries can be a sanctuary for the public and students. Whilst most library-goers get stuck in with a book, others appreciate them for their architecture, design and beauty.
Interested in making learning more exciting, Theknowledgeacademy.com sought to establish the UK’s most popular beautiful university libraries according to Instagram data. The university library with the most Instagram hashtags (40,394) is Radcliffe Camera, Oxford University.
In second place, John Rylands Library (University of Manchester) has 22,135 hashtags on Instagram while ranking in third is Maughan Library (King’s College London) with 3,014 Instagram hashtags and Scotland also boasts a library within the top 10 – The Sir Duncan Rice Library (1,370 Instagram hashtags).
|Rank
|Library name
|University name
|Location
|Instagram hashtags
|1.
|Radcliffe Camera
|Oxford University
|Oxford, England
|40,394
|2.
|John Rylands Library
|University of Manchester
|Manchester, England
|22,135
|3.
|Maughan Library
|King’s College London
|London, England
|3,014
|4.
|Cambridge University Library
|University of Cambridge
|Cambridge, England
|2,124
|5.
|Weston Library
|Oxford University
|Oxford, England
|1,855
|6.
|Senate House Library
|University of London
|London, England
|1,595
|7.
|LSE Library
|The London School of Economics and Political Science
|London, England
|1,470
|8.
|The Sir Duncan Rice Library
|Aberdeen University
|Aberdeen, Scotland
|1,370
|9.
|Manchester Metropolitan University Library
|Manchester Metropolitan University
|Manchester, England
|1,143
|10.
|Brotherton Library
|University of Leeds
|Leeds, England
|636
Methodology:
- Theknowledgeacademy.com sought to determine the world’s most Instagrammable university libraries.
- The study considered just under 200 UK university libraries by using reputable sources including ‘Town & Country’, ‘4icu’, ‘Best Masters Programs’, and ‘Matador Network’.
- Theknowledgeacademy.com then used Instagram to discover how many hashtags each university library has. To do this, they inserted the name of each respective library, or building, into Instagram’s search feature to establish a hashtag figure. Where appropriate, variations of each hashtag were also considered.
- The libraries were then ranked from most to least Instagrammed based on the total hashtag sum.
- Instagram hashtags are correct as of 22nd October 2021, but are subject to change.