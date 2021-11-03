True Life Crime UK returns to MTV

The series returns later this month…

MTV today announced that True Life Crime UK, the reporter-led investigative series, will return for a second season, premiering on MTV’s international channels starting November 24th.

An extension of MTV’s Emmy® Award-winning True Life franchise, the UK version of the format first premiered in 2020 to audiences outside of the states. Broadcast journalist Linda Adey returns as the host for the second run of episodes, in which she investigates the cases of six young people who have been murdered or are still missing.

The stories cover topical issues; including, the campaign to end violence against women and girls, gang and knife crime outside of the UK’s big cities, the threats facing the homeless community, and the dangers of social media.

Cases featured in the series include Georgina Gharsallah: Missing or Murdered? Georgina Gharsallah, age 30, vanished in 2018 from Worthing. Had she given up her old life for a new one? Or had something more sinister happened? MTV correspondent Linda Adey hunts down every lead.

Alex Davies: Chance Encounter or Groomed for Murder? The disappearance of 18-year-old Alex Davies takes reporter Linda to the beautiful countryside of West Lancashire. On her hunt for the truth, Linda is shocked, uncovering a twisted plot of violence and deception and also Ellie Gould: Stranger Danger or Fatal Femicide? 17-year old schoolgirl Ellie Gould was found dead in her family home under suspicious circumstances. Linda investigates Ellie’s tragic death and her family’s brave fight for justice and change in the ways violent cases against women are treated.

The programme also looks at the attack on 18-year-old Conner Marshall was found beaten almost to death near a beach in South Wales. How did a popular, young man become a victim of such a horrendous crime? Linda discovers shocking secrets and mistakes that haunt his family to this day in Conner Marshall: Random Attack or Deadly Row?

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Marked for Murder or Random Revenge? looks at17-year-old Tavis Spencer Aitkens who sadly was murdered on a quiet street in Ipswich in broad daylight. Linda speaks to Tavis’s family and friends to investigate why this young boy was so brutally attacked, yards from his father’s home. In unravelling the case, Linda discovers the darker side of Ipswich.

And also Jodie Wilkinson: Targeted Murder or Chance Killing? Jodie Wilkinson was stabbed to death on a sunny afternoon in Newcastle, surrounded by witnesses. Linda’s investigation takes her into the city’s homeless community where she searches for reasons why her death never received justice.

True Life Crime UK joins MTV International’s recent slate of documentary-style, truth-seeking programs like Catfish UK, Domestic Violence & Me: Mia’s Story and Amy Winehouse & Me: Dionne’s Story.

Visit http://www.mtv.co.uk/mtv-charity-helplines for UK-based helplines across issues such as mental health, domestic abuse, sexual health, bullying and more.