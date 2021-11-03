Lifestyle

World Sandwich Day sees Foodhub offer special discount…

November 3, 2021
Liz Charlton
Foodhub, one of the UK’s leading food ordering apps, is offering 10% off this World Sandwich Day – today – so customers can enjoy their favourite fillings for a fraction of the price.

Foodhub recently announced that the Bacon Butty was crowned king of the sandwiches in a national survey, beating off fierce competition from cheese, and cheese and pickle. The study also found that the humble sandwich remains the UK’s favourite lunchtime dish, with almost half (48%) of participants opting for it as their preferred midday meal, and one in five claiming they eat a sandwich daily.

To celebrate World Sandwich Day, Foodhub customers can choose from a wide range of takeaway or restaurant suppliers, so they can sit back, relax, and choose their preferred bread and filling for their discounted sandwich, courtesy of the online ordering service.

A discount of 10% is on offer to all customers who order a sandwich cuisine via Foodhub today, simply input the code WSD21 at the checkout and enjoy a tasty treat at your feet.*

UK’S FAVOURITE SANDWICH FILLING

  1. Bacon (20%)
  2. Cheese (18%)
  3. Cheese and Pickle (15%)
  4. Ham and Cheese (15%)
  5. Egg Mayo (15%)
  6. Chicken (14%)
  7. Tuna (12%)
  8. Sausage (12%)
  9. Chicken and Bacon (12%)
  10. Prawn Mayo (11%)

UK’S FAVOURITE THINGS TO EAT FOR LUNCH

  1. Sandwich/Wrap (48%)
  2. Soup (28%)
  3. Jacket Potato (22%)
  4. Salad (18%)
  5. Beans on Toast (18%)
  6. Fish and Chips (17%)
  7. Pasta (16%)
  8. Pasty (15%)
  9. Leftovers from tea (10%)
  10. Rice dish (10%)

