World Sandwich Day sees Foodhub offer special discount…

Foodhub, one of the UK’s leading food ordering apps, is offering 10% off this World Sandwich Day – today – so customers can enjoy their favourite fillings for a fraction of the price.

Foodhub recently announced that the Bacon Butty was crowned king of the sandwiches in a national survey, beating off fierce competition from cheese, and cheese and pickle. The study also found that the humble sandwich remains the UK’s favourite lunchtime dish, with almost half (48%) of participants opting for it as their preferred midday meal, and one in five claiming they eat a sandwich daily.

To celebrate World Sandwich Day, Foodhub customers can choose from a wide range of takeaway or restaurant suppliers, so they can sit back, relax, and choose their preferred bread and filling for their discounted sandwich, courtesy of the online ordering service.

A discount of 10% is on offer to all customers who order a sandwich cuisine via Foodhub today, simply input the code WSD21 at the checkout and enjoy a tasty treat at your feet.*

UK’S FAVOURITE SANDWICH FILLING

Bacon (20%) Cheese (18%) Cheese and Pickle (15%) Ham and Cheese (15%) Egg Mayo (15%) Chicken (14%) Tuna (12%) Sausage (12%) Chicken and Bacon (12%) Prawn Mayo (11%)

UK’S FAVOURITE THINGS TO EAT FOR LUNCH

Sandwich/Wrap (48%) Soup (28%) Jacket Potato (22%) Salad (18%) Beans on Toast (18%) Fish and Chips (17%) Pasta (16%) Pasty (15%) Leftovers from tea (10%) Rice dish (10%)

Terms & Conditions

*Offer valid Wednesday November 3rd Only