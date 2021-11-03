World Sandwich Day sees Foodhub offer special discount…

Foodhub, one of the UK’s leading food ordering apps, is offering 10% off this World Sandwich Day – today – so customers can enjoy their favourite fillings for a fraction of the price.
Foodhub recently announced that the Bacon Butty was crowned king of the sandwiches in a national survey, beating off fierce competition from cheese, and cheese and pickle. The study also found that the humble sandwich remains the UK’s favourite lunchtime dish, with almost half (48%) of participants opting for it as their preferred midday meal, and one in five claiming they eat a sandwich daily.
To celebrate World Sandwich Day, Foodhub customers can choose from a wide range of takeaway or restaurant suppliers, so they can sit back, relax, and choose their preferred bread and filling for their discounted sandwich, courtesy of the online ordering service.
A discount of 10% is on offer to all customers who order a sandwich cuisine via Foodhub today, simply input the code WSD21 at the checkout and enjoy a tasty treat at your feet.*
UK’S FAVOURITE SANDWICH FILLING
- Bacon (20%)
- Cheese (18%)
- Cheese and Pickle (15%)
- Ham and Cheese (15%)
- Egg Mayo (15%)
- Chicken (14%)
- Tuna (12%)
- Sausage (12%)
- Chicken and Bacon (12%)
- Prawn Mayo (11%)
UK’S FAVOURITE THINGS TO EAT FOR LUNCH
- Sandwich/Wrap (48%)
- Soup (28%)
- Jacket Potato (22%)
- Salad (18%)
- Beans on Toast (18%)
- Fish and Chips (17%)
- Pasta (16%)
- Pasty (15%)
- Leftovers from tea (10%)
- Rice dish (10%)
Terms & Conditions
*Offer valid Wednesday November 3rd Only
- For 10% off sandwich cuisines use the code: WSD21
- Code is valid Wednesday 3rd November only
- No minimum order – please be advised restaurants may have its own minimum order value
- One use per customer
- Available for all customers
- Offer is valid on both our app and website
- For full terms please click here: Foodhub.co.uk