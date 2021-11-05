Pick of the Plots: Friday 5th November

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, November 5.

Nancy is jealous when Mick buys Frankie a second-hand car. Frankie is flummoxed when the car won’t start but it seems this could be down to her rivalry with Nancy…

Later, things come to a head between Nancy and Frankie.

Meanwhile, Callum is unsettled when Ben spots an old fling in the café.

Elsewhere, Suki offers Honey her job back but she politely declines.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

Corey and Stefan hide out in a rented house while Abi urges Gary to help her track them down. She suggests they find Eli’s dad as Stefan may have gone to him for help. Gary sets off for Stefan’s office in search of Christian, will he find him in time?

Stefan orders Corey to pack his things as Christian is on his way with a van and some cash. They climb into the back of the van but no sooner has it set off than it draws to a halt. Is the game up for Corey?

Meanwhile, Steve tells Emma that he and Tracy would like to use their personal savings to pay for Curtis to see a private consultant. Overwhelmed, Curtis tells Emma he’s decided to drop out of medical school so that he can spend every second with her.

Elsewhere, Danny tells Ronnie about his job offer. Sally decides she wants a piece of the action when she hears that Maria is running for council.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Priya is discharged.

Meanwhile, Charles is given some bad news.

Elsewhere, Liam smiles for the first time in ages.

Also, Chas is not happy Kim is putting pressure on Paddy.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

When Ali meets with Cleo to give her an offer that she simply can’t refuse, Misbah is forced to make a decision.

Meanwhile, Sami catches up with an out-of-control Shaq, but will he be able to stop him from making a huge mistak?

Elsewhere, Nancy eavesdrops on Sally’s phone call and becomes convinced that she’s being fired. She decides to confront Sally.

Also, Verity manages to get James released, but she also has to tell him the price that she has had to pay. Nate decides that him and Ripley may be better off as partners.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm