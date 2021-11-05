Are we likely to have a snowy Christmas Day?

Are you dreaming of a White Christmas, just like the ones we used to know?

With the weather beginning to turn colder and Christmas rapidly approaching, many people in the UK may be hoping for snow this festive season. But which cities in the UK are the most likely to get a white Christmas?

New research from OLBG used the Met Office long-range weather forecasts to find out which areas in the UK have the highest odds of seeing snow on the 25th of December this year. The analysis revealed that Birmingham is the city that is most likely to have a white Christmas, with betting odds of 7/2 and a 22% chance of snowfall.

The cities most likely to have a white Christmas this year

Rank City Betting Odds Percentage Chance 1 Birmingham (Airport) 7/2 22.22% 2 Edinburgh (Airport) 4/1 20.00% 2 Newcastle (Airport) 4/1 20.00% 4 Belfast 9/2 18.18% 5 Leeds (Leeds – Bradford Airport) 6/1 14.29% 5 London (City Airport) 6/1 14.29% 5 Dublin (Airport) 6/1 14.29% 7 Manchester (Airport) 13/2 13.33% 8 Bristol (Airport) 8/1 11.11% 8 Liverpool (Airport) 8/1 11.11% 8 Cardiff (Airport) 8/1 11.11%

Birmingham is the city with the highest odds of having snow this festive season, with bookmakers betting at 7/2 and a 22.2% chance for a white Christmas in the West Midlands city. If you’re planning on being in Bristol, Liverpool or Cardiff on Christmas Day then it’s unlikely you’ll be making any snowmen this year, with only an 8/1 and 11.11% chance of snow.

In terms of the chances of a white Christmas in the capital, bookmakers are currently betting at 6/1 odds for snow in London. Since 1900, London has only seen a total of 10 white Christmases; therefore it’s unsurprising that snow likely won’t be making an appearance in the city this year.

Edinburgh and Newcastle rank joint second when it comes to cities that are most likely to see snow on the 25th December, with odds of 4/1 and a 20% chance of snowfall.