Olly Murs and Peperami unite for a bucket give-a-way

As we embark on the winter season, many more Brits will be having cozy nights at home in front of the TV.

To celebrate the colder and darker nights ahead, Peperami is offering FREE limited-edition ‘Chicken Bites Buckets’ for a week, to fans who are planning to Netflix and chill this winter season. The iconic meat snack brand will be delivering the unique combo buckets straight to Brits front door during November, so they can snack in style throughout their movie nights.

The green buckets boast a variety of snack compartments, and even a straw for a soft drink – the most convenient way to share your favourite snacks with friends and family – especially when one snack is never enough!

Available on a first-come-first-serve basis, Brits will need to simply comment with their response to the @Peperamitv competition post on Instagram that is now live. The brand will select just 50 lucky winners and announce the news directly to their social channels. The buckets are the perfect edition for Brits who plan to watch the latest Netflix premieres this month.

The supersized ‘Chicken Bites Buckets’ can comfortably feed two people and have been designed by none other than international popstar and TV presenter – Olly Murs.

Olly Murs recently appeared in the brand’s latest campaign ‘Ban the Bland’, taking part in a unique food experiment that saw the superstar singer sitting in the hot seat and taking on the nation’s food fails.

In the film, Murs is seen trying various sad snacks made famous in Britain, such as a popcorn salad and cottage cheese and nachos – known to be munched on while sat comfortably on the sofa. As the heartthrob continues to mock the nation’s food fails, the second half of the video sees Olly offer his own snack solution – the ‘Chicken Bites Buckets’ – showing viewers how they can make snacking more exciting this winter.

Using popular Peperami products, such as Peperami Chicken Bites and the latest edition Vegerami Chick’nless Bites, the brand is also offering Brits the opportunity to claim one free product from each range from now until the 30th November 2021 at www.freepeperami.com.