Celebs head into the kitchen with E4

E4 heads into the school kitchen…

E4 is opening the doors to an all-new Celebrity Cookery School, dropping a group of self-confessed, oven-shy celebs into the dining deep end. But they shouldn’t worry because they are about to embark on a culinary course like no other, run by a seriously talented chef, who’ll teach our stars the skills they need to conquer the kitchen and their foodie fears.

“In this glossy new celebrity cooking show with a reality twist, we’re welcoming those whose cooking past is littered with culinary catastrophes, but it’s not all about seeing them fail (although there will be some hilarious hiccups), it’s about showing them and our young viewers that the joys of cooking aren’t actually beyond their reach.” – Vivienne Molokwu, Commissioning Editor from Channel 4

Co-produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Electric Ray and Motion Content Group, this eight-part series will test celebs both emotionally and physically.

All they’ll know about food to start with is how to order it, but working solo and matched in pairs, an intensive cookery crash course will have them sweating it out in the kitchen as they compete against their fellow celebs in a series of hilarious cooking challenges.

They’ll need to master crucial cookery techniques and gain confidence if they’re to be crowned Top of The Class at the end of the series. But if they don’t impress, they’ll get an F for Fail and leave school for good.