AJ Odudu Strictly odds slashed

November 8, 2021
James Ryder
Week seven of the ballroom battle sees Odudu backed into 9/2 from 7/1

AJ Odudu is the big mover in William Hill‘s Strictly Come Dancing market, shortening from 7/1 into 9/2 following her most recent dance.

“Though Rose remains a very strong favourite at 2/5, AJ will have a spring in her step heading into week eight and she’s attracted strong recent support in the betting. She has been backed into 9/2 from 7/1 and we’re likely to see the gap between her and Rose shorten if she tops the judges’ scores again this Saturday.” – William Hill Spokesperson Rupert Adams

Her 39-point week seven score has seen her leap above John Waite (7/1) and sit second only to Rose Ayling-Ellis, who remains a firm favourite at 2/5. Sara Davies is the bookie’s rank outsider at 100/1.

William Hill – TV – Strictly Come Dancing

Outright*:

Rose Ayling-Ellis

2/5

AJ Odudu

9/2

John Whaite

7/1

Tom Fletcher

16/1

Tilly Ramsay

50/1

Rhys Stephenson

50/1

Dan Walker

66/1

Sara Davies

100/1
