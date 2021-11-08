Christmas Campaign, Shooting for the Stars! launched by Boux Avenue

Boux Avenue believe it is never too early to get truly into the Christmas Spirit and with fabulously cosy, festive nightwear they are sure you will agree too! In fact, according to google trends, the search for Women’s Christmas pyjamas has increased by a staggering 170%, with the search for women’s PJs also increasing by 50% in the last 7 days alone… They note that they are glad to see ‘it is not just us here at Boux who is excited to get into our novelty Gingerbread Pjs in a bag asap!’

All pieces in the ‘Shooting for the Stars‘ campaign are limited edition, and here at ATV Today Lifestyle we’re told they’re selling fast. Whether you are looking to buy for a family member, your BFF or a special extra treat for yourself there is something from this range for everyone. From the glamourous Candy stripe satin revere pyjama set at £40.00 that your mum will not want to take off, to the extra fun Santa giraffe print twosie pyjamas at £30.00, which is also available in mini me from £18.00 to £20.00 (ages 2 to 12 years old), you are sure to find something for the whole family!

Now a Christmas collection wouldn’t be a Christmas collection without some fun novelty pieces, and it seems the Boux community are already loving the Reindeer range with demand rising on our Reindeer t-shirt and pyjama bottoms set by a massive +847% , and The Reindeer borg mule at £16.00 lifting +313% on the week. A firm favourite though has to be the super cute Hooded reindeer borg short dressing gown available at £40.00. Why not complete the look with our Reindeer socks in a bag at £5.00 and Reindeer borg eye mask at £10.00, both making perfect stocking fillers!