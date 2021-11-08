Buckingham Palace is one of the most ‘Instagrammable stately homes’ in the UK

New analysis shows that Buckingham Palace is the most Instagrammable stately home in the UK with over 1.3 million hashtags.

New research has revealed that Buckingham Palace is the most Instagrammable stately home in the UK.

“Most insta pictured, and probably the most famous!” – social commentator for ATV, Queenie LeTroute

A study by home cleaning and maintenance service company Fantastic Services analysed Instagram hashtag counts to establish which stately home in the UK provides the most Instagram potential – particularly for the festive season.

Buckingham Palace was revealed as the most Instagrammable in the UK with 1.3 million hashtags to date. Between 2019 and 2020, Buckingham Palace saw 578,000 admissions suggesting there is plenty of opportunity for social media sharing.

The stately home with the second-highest number of hashtags is Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire with 676,000 combined hashtags. Christmas at Blenheim Palace is bound to provide plenty of Instagrammable photos with an after-dark illuminated trail with over a million lights and a Santa’s Grotto.

Derbyshire’s famous Chatsworth House ranked as the third most Instagrammable stately home in the UK with a hashtag count of 501,000. Christmas at Chatsworth returns from November 6th to January 9th after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Guests can expect to snap photos of a Winter Wonderland courtyard, the new decorations within the House itself and Chatsworth’s very own Christmas market.

Kensington Palace in London had the fourth-highest number of hashtags at 410,000. The residence that is home to many Royals including William and Kate and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent have gardens that are open to the public throughout the year. In the past, visitors to Kensington Palace at Christmas have enjoyed carol singers, mulled wine in the courtyard and the traditional 30ft Christmas tree on display.

“Stately homes are a staple of UK culture and tourism, and Christmas is the peak season for visits with beautiful grounds and homes providing excellent backdrops for social media photos. “After last year where most Christmas events at stately homes were cancelled, this year both tourists and the British public are bound to return and share their Christmas memories online as they get into the festive spirit. The grandeur and enormity of many of these homes and gardens make them perfect locations for social media posts.” – spokesperson from Fantastic Services