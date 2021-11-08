The Real Full Monty 2021 line-up revealed

The Real Full Monty is back with a bang this Christmas, ITV has confirmed.

“This year we’re bringing our message with a bang by adding a huge dose of sequins, sparkles, sambas and salsas to the strip. They’ll also be star guest performances and stunning solos so hold onto your mirror balls – this is strictly the most ambitious Full Monty yet!”- ITV Factual Commissioner Kate Teckman



Ashley Banjo will be leading a brand-new line-up of brave celebrities, ready to take the famous Full Monty strip to a whole new level. The nervous new recruits will be baring all to raise awareness of life-saving cancer checks, whilst bringing old school glitz and glamour to the all-new supersized strip. This is a Monty dance extravaganza!

The class of 2021 hitting the dance floor this year will be EastEnders actress Laila Morse, professional dancers and husband and wife James and Ola Jordan, Blue singer Duncan James, model Christine McGuiness, Olympian Colin Jackson, musical theatre and Loose Women star Brenda Edwards, TV presenter Martin Roberts and Love Island favourites Teddy Soares and Demi Jones.

They all have stories to tell about how cancer has touched the lives of themselves or those closest to them.

Presenter, choreographer and mentor Ashley Banjo will support the anxious celebrities as they take on a completely new twist in front of a guaranteed-to-be-screaming audience in Blackpool, determined to remind viewers that getting private areas checked can save their lives.

“I’m so excited to be working with a new brilliant, bold and brave line-up of celebrities for Strictly the Real Full Monty. It’s going to be our biggest musical dance extravaganza yet and we are determined to get the message out there that early cancer checks in intimate areas save lives. So don’t forget to check your bits and baubles this Christmas!” – Ashley Banjo

The Real Full Monty airs on ITV in December.