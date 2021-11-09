Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning return to Christmas Day schedules

Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning will be joining the nation in its festive celebrations as all three shows will be broadcast on Christmas Day.

Presenter Vick Hope announced ITV’s Christmas line up on Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain, revealing that all three ITV Daytime programmes will be on from 7am on 25th December – with specials from James Martin and Ainsley Harriott also bringing seasonal cheer on the big day.

The Christmas Day menu of special programming to air for the second year in a row will see Susanna Reid, Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway kick off Christmas Day behind the GMB desk from 7am to get viewers into the Christmas spirit. They’ll be joined by Richard Arnold on location with a very big surprise – as well as a host of special guests.

At 9am, Lorraine Kelly fronts an extra special feel-good episode of Lorraine. Top showbiz guests will join Lorraine as we celebrate Christmas with some unforgettable festive surprises.

Then at 10am, decking the halls with Phil and Holly on This Morning will be Christmas fan Leona Lewis, who’ll be performing a festive song. In the kitchen, Gino D’Acampo will be rustling up a festive feast, while Alison Hammond will be making a deserving viewer’s Yuletide dreams come true.

At midday, James Martin’s Christmas Day will see James inviting viewers around to his house as he serves up a fantastic feast of festive food and entertainment for his celebrity guests.

There’ll be a delicious recipe from the two Michelin-starred Sat Bains and James will be joined in the kitchen by award-winning Padstow chef Paul Ainsworth. And if you’ve still got room for more, James will be serving up a seasonal dish with a little help from a British food hero and treating you to another one of his mouth-watering masterclasses.

And from 1pm Ainsley Harriott will welcome you and some famous faces into his kitchen on Christmas Day for some fizz, food in Ainsley’s Christmas Good Mood Food.

Joining Ainsley will be EastEnders legend (and I’m A Celeb campmate) Shane Ritchie, who’s full of anecdotes about his favourite time of the year. Adding some sparkle and glamour is Strictly doyenne Shirley Ballas, while old pal Brian Turner lets Ainsley put his feet up and cooks a sensational duck dish just for him.

This delicious happy hour – with a sensational twist on a Turkey curry and a very special trifle on the menu – is washed down with choice drink selections from wine oracle Olly Smith. There will also be festive specials from Loose Women and John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen over the Christmas period.

