4Music gives schedules a winter spruce

November 9, 2021
Doug Lambert
The line up, introduced from today, includes supernatural afternoons.

4Music is kicking off the new month with a refreshed schedule launching today, Tuesday 09 November. Weekday afternoons go all spooky from 4pm with a supernatural stack of Sabrina The Teenage Witch, original Charmed and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, all from the very beginning.

Also, brand new to 4Music and stripped across the week Monday to Friday is The Goldbergs from series 1 at 8pm, 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Monday to Friday at 9pm and Taskmaster Monday to Thursday at 10pm.

Also livening up your Sunday nights with their crazy sci-fi adventures are Ricky and Morty at 10pm.

“Do you remember those quaint days darlings when music channels showed music videos and music programmes? So long ago…” – TV Critic Vivian Summers

