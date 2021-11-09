John Torode and Lisa Faulkner return to weekends on ITV

A brand new series of John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen will return to ITV this winter.

“We always want to make sure we do food people can cook at home. The idea of this series is that for 10 weeks, we’re there in your home, and just trying to help you through when it’s getting a bit cold, you’re feeling a bit down, and Christmas may feel a little bit too much of a burden… It’s brilliant!” – John Torode

ITV note that the forthcoming series will be once more ‘packed with tempting recipes and chef’s tips’ as the production returns just in time for one of the most exciting seasons of the year when it comes to food.

Top culinary couple John Torode and Lisa Faulkner are back with their expertise and flair for creating delicious, original and easy-to-cook dishes. It’s difficult not to be inspired by their easy-to-do mouth-watering and imaginative recipes.

The popular series will return from Saturday 13th November at 11.40am and follows their most successful series yet, which aired in May. The series saw a further increase in the show’s viewing share, proving it has become one of ITV’s most-loved weekend daytime offerings.

This 10-part series brings a feast of inspiration from hearty comfort food to speedy midweek suppers, plus weekend show-stopping meals. John and Lisa will also be getting ready for Christmas and have a line up of irresistible ideas for the festive season. With their sparkling enthusiasm, twists on traditional dishes and a host of simple ideas for snacks, starters, mains and pudding, John and Lisa make cooking for Christmas easy – and fun.

“Our schedules have been really busy, so to work together was a chance to see each other! We’re lucky in the fact that we love food, so we’re constantly thinking of ideas and chatting through recipes. I love working with John.” – Lisa Faulkner

John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen is produced by ITV Studios Daytime and will be sponsored by Waitrose. The programme returns to ITV and ITV Hub from Saturday 13th November at 11.40am.