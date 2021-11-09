BBC marks Remembrance Week 2021 with selection of programming

The BBC will mark Remembrance Week 2021 across television, radio and online.

The Beeb offer this November a range of original and live programming, including the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance 2021 and The Cenotaph.

“The BBC is honoured to bring audiences across the UK together as we remember those who served in the armed forces and those who bravely made the ultimate sacrifice. We will be broadcasting programming across TV, radio and online to commemorate the ever-important Remembrance Day.” – Tim Davie, Director General

On TV, BBC One will broadcast Remembrance Week 2021, including The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance (Saturday 13 November, 9pm – 10.40pm), the annual commemorative event from the Royal Albert Hall hosted by Huw Edwards and featuring a specially commissioned poem by internet sensation Tomfoolery.

Remembrance Sunday: The Cenotaph (Sunday 14 November, 10.15am – 11.45am with highlights on BBC Two at 7pm – 8.10pm) and A special Songs of Praise episode to commemorate Remembrance Sunday (Sunday 14 November, 1.15pm) Sean Fletcher marks Remembrance Sunday at The Imperial War Museum North in Manchester. He meets Christian veterans from different conflicts including the remarkable 97-year-old Bernard Morgan who shares his experiences of being one of the youngest RAF Sergeants on D-Day.

Pam Rhodes visits the Poppy factory in Kent to mark 100 years of the Royal British Legion and its poppy appeal. She explores the origins of the charity and why its purpose in supporting veterans and leading the nation in Remembrance remains so important.

On Radio 2 Paddy O’Connell will host highlights from the RBL Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall (Saturday 13 November, 8pm-9pm) and on Radio 4, Paddy will also host coverage of the Ceremony Of Remembrance from the Cenotaph (Sunday 14 November, 10.30am).

Radio 3 will be broadcasting The Imperial War Museum’s annual Remembrance Debate, in partnership with BBC Radio 3’s Free Thinking, presented by Anne with guests Elif Shafak, Christina Lamb, Robert Johnson and Hilary Roberts.

BBC English Regions, BBC NI, BBC Scotland and BBC Wales will all broadcast special radio programming.