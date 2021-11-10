Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 10th November

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, November 10.

Aadi and Kelly strike up an unlikely friendship and Kelly tells Aadi he’s welcome to crash at her digs. Cole appears and threatens Kelly, revealing that she’s inadvertently dobbed him into the police as he used their trip to York to pick up a consignment of stolen phones.

Aadi finally snaps with Dev about how he put Asha’s life before his, while Kelly insists to Nina and Asha that she didn’t key Dev’s car. Will they believe her?

Meanwhile, Summer looks after Bertie for Daniel. Later, as she is dismissed from babysitting duties, she’s dismayed to see him welcoming Daisy into his flat.

Elsewhere, Sarah and Carla clash resulting in Carla taking time off work. Fiz is annoyed when Tyrone is asked out on a date by Isla.

Also, Leanne tries to get through to Sam.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Jai lays the blame at Ben’s door.

When Ben briefs Aaron and Liv on what has happened, they quickly recognise their level of legal help won’t be a match for Jai’s. Aaron sets off to confront Jai and soon matters are made worse.

Meanwhile, Tracy opens up to Faith about her relationship with Nate.

Elsewhere, Marlon and Paddy feel smug to have achieved a victory over Al, but will this be short-lived?

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Nancy puts her co-deputy head position at risk as she’s torn between whether to tell the kids about Darren or not.

Meanwhile, with Fergus’s escape to Mexico brought forward, Warren comes up with an idea to gather information quickly.

Whilst Warren and Joel work on getting him home, Felix can’t let Martine go through getting her bandages off without him. But with Fergus keeping a watchful eye on the village, will he avoid being seen?

Elsewhere, Viv weighs up what to do with DeMarcus.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm