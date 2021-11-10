Janine Butcher and Steve McDonald make a date

EastEnders’ Janine Butcher and Coronation Street’s Steve McDonald come face to face in a First Dates BBC Children in Need special.

For one night only, two soap legends from Walford and Weatherfield and three of the nation’s favourite TV shows collide in a very special sketch for BBC Children in Need.

EastEnders’ Janine Butcher – played by Charlie Brooks – is looking for love and turns to Channel 4’s hit dating show First Dates to help with her search. In an unexpected twist, she comes face to face with Coronation Street’s Steve McDonald – played by Simon Gregson. Steve, who has been married 7 times, unwittingly finds himself on a date with fiery Janine.

The pair are greeted at the restaurant by First Dates Maitre D Fred Sirieix, but will their chemistry sizzle or fizzle on their “date”?

Written by Daran Little, the sketch will be part of the BBC Children in Need appeal show on BBC One from 7pm on Friday 19 November.

Janine Butcher is the darling daughter of the late Frank. She was the bane of stepmother Pat’s life and has wandered from one devious situation to another. There’s been fraud and murder as casual sidelines and a recent return to Walford saw her back up to her old tricks once more, being the queen of con artistry.

Steve hasn’t been blessed with luck, failed romances aside there have been several brushes with the law in his teen years, he was seen as the black sheep of the family compared to his educated and swat brother Andy. Steve has also overseen failed businesses, but for the past few years has somewhat seen a more stable life.

