Love not War this Christmas for Sky

Sky, Choose Love and War Child today announce a collaboration and present Love not War, a one-off TV event.

The ‘TV event’ will feature some of the nation’s favourite musicians and comedians, all in the name of fundraising. Sky and NOW viewers will be able to watch Love not War this Christmas on Sky Max and Sky Arts.

“This is an exciting and important event to mark this new collaboration between two vital charities fighting to change the lives of those impacted by war, and we at Sky are proud to support and be a part of their endeavour. With huge talent like Ellie Goulding, Bastille and Elbow all set to perform it’s going to be a great show and I for one cannot wait to see it.” – Phil Edgar-Jones, Director of Sky Arts and Entertainment



As part of the two-hour televised special event, a concert will be recorded at Troxy in London on 21nd November where a live audience will be treated to a host of performances from A-list stars, including Bastille, Elbow and Ellie Goulding, with more exciting acts to be announced soon.

This is the first time Choose Love and War Child are coming together to combine their considerable star power and to raise awareness of their shared vision to support those in desperate need. All money raised will go to the two charities, helping to deliver their work in supporting refugees and children affected by war around the world.

“We are thrilled to be working with Choose Love and Sky on this incredible show. This lends us all an extraordinary opportunity to raise vital funds for the people that War Child and Choose Love support and help to change thousands of lives this winter. To be doing that with the support of so many of our friends from across the creative industries just makes this all the more special, and we hope everyone who is able to tune in, enjoys it as much as I know we will!” – Rob Williams, CEO at War Child UK

Tickets for the live recording of the concert will be made available for only £10 each plus a booking fee, with all the proceeds being donated to Choose Love and War Child. You can purchase tickets for Love not War live at Troxy, from Dice here.