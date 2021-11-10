Paul Rudd receives NSFW offer after being named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Naughty offer, unlikely to be accepted…

Following the news that Paul Rudd was named as People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, an adult entertainment company has offered Rudd big bucks to unleash his hidden talents.

Dreamcam – a live virtual reality adult entertainment webcam platform – has extended the Hollywood heartthrob $1,000,000 to live stream himself this Thanksgiving and keep lonely people company.

In the offer to Paul the company suggest that he could entertain stateside viewers, and indeed others around the globe, from his kitchen.

“Dear Paul Rudd,

“I wanted to reach out and extend you a congratulations for winning ‘People’s Magazine’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive’. It’s an impressive accolade and puts you in a distinguished category alongside some of Hollywood’s hottest men, including Michael B. Jordan, George Clooney, Matthew McConaughey and Ben Affleck.

“Given your newly appointed status as Hollywood’s sexiest man and considering the fact that Thanksgiving is right around the corner, we at DreamCam wanted to extend you an offer of up to $1,000,000 to participate in an hour-long live cam session to keep lonely people company this holiday.

“As you know Thanksgiving can be a lonely time for people without family to surround themselves with. We’d love for you to stream yourself on Dreamcam adorned in a sexy apron with a chef’s hat while you candy your yams, baste your bird and butter your biscuits – for people to tune in and watch.

“They can put on their virtual reality headsets and be teleported to your kitchen and feel as though they’re sitting at the dinner table right alongside you. What do you say? You had to know the XXX offers would start pouring in after today.

“Take some time to consider my offer and get back to me at your earliest convenience.

“Best, Peter Williams, VP at Dreamcam”

Paul is best known to UK viewers for programmes such as Parks and Recreation, which is often screened on Sky Comedy.