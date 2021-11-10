Sky Studios Elstree Topping Out ceremony held

Rt. Hon Oliver Dowden MP attends the ceremony to mark the completion of the highest structure on the 27.5-acre site ahead of 2022 opening.

Construction at Sky Studios Elstree, Sky’s new state-of-the-art film and TV studio reached a major milestone this week as the final steelwork was installed on the highest structure on site. Reaching a height of 16m, the final piece of steel was secured on the roof of a 60,000 sq ft soundstage using a specially made green bolt, representing Sky Studios Elstree’s ambition to become the world’s most sustainable film and TV studio.

“Sky Studios Elstree will bring more jobs, investment and training to Hertsmere, helping to drive forward the local economy. Alongside the two new sound stages at Elstree Studios, this development is further cementing Elstree & Borehamwood’s reputation as the home of UK film and TV production.” – Cllr. Morris Bright MBE, Leader of Hertsmere Borough Council

The project, developed by Legal & General, constructed by BAM and made with the backing of Sky’s owner Comcast, and sister company NBCUniversal, was first announced in late 2019 with planning permission granted in summer 2020.

Just 16 months later, Rt. Hon Oliver Dowden, local MP for Hertsmere and member of the Cabinet, attended a Topping Out ceremony on site to secure the final bolt alongside Cllr. Morris Bright, Leader of Hertsmere Borough Council, Sajida Bijle, MD of Hertsmere Borough Council, Cécile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios, Nigel Wilson, CEO of Legal & General, and Adam Harding, Regional Director, South East of BAM.

Set to become operational in early 2022 and fully open with 13 sound stages later in the year, Sky Studios Elstree will create 2,000 jobs locally and become home to new film and TV projects from Sky and NBCUniversal, attracting £3bn of new production investment over the first five years alone.

“Sky Studios Elstree is a huge investment in our creative industries and is helping to fuel the economy, both locally and nationally. Across Hertsmere and the surrounding areas, we are creating a hotbed for film and TV production, building on the area’s strong heritage in the screen arts, and it’s great to see Sky pushing ahead with training and supporting the next generation of local talent. During COP26, I am also very proud that Sky Studios Elstree is set to be the greenest studio in the world when it opens next year.” – MP for Hertsmere, Rt Hon Oliver Dowden MP

Last month, Sky Studios Elstree announced that it had kicked off a recruitment drive for a range of new roles as it readies for opening early next year. The first operational roles to be announced include Operation Managers and Production Reps who will be based at the state-of-the-art Sky Studios Elstree. With dozens more roles set to go live over the coming months, people interested in applying for a role at Sky Studios Elstree should visit the Sky careers website at sky.com/careers