ITV invest in Riches

ITV has announced this week the casting for glossy, high stakes family drama, Riches.

“[The scripts are] full of family feuds in a world of privilege and power that surprise and entertain. We are delighted with the brilliant cast we have, and can’t wait to see them bring Abby’s characters to life. It promises to be a real treat for the ITV audience next year.” – ITV by Head of Drama, Polly Hill

A smart businessman, with an undeniably ruthless streak, Stephen Richards (Hugh Quarshie) is one of the UK’s most successful Black businessmen. He’s built his renowned business empire, Flair & Glory, through hard work and his entrepreneurial skills, making it the market leader in black hair and beauty. But, his rise to the top hasn’t been easy.

After 20 years of success, he’s at the helm of a multi-million-pound cosmetics empire and is reaping the rewards of his ambitions. He’s a great advocate for black-owned business; powerful, driven and impassioned, and with a glamourous, second wife, Claudia (Sarah Niles), life is never dull. Along with their adult children, Alesha (Adeyinka Akinrinade), Gus (Ola Orebiyi) and Wanda (Nneka Okoye) they love spending their hard-earned cash and enjoying the good life.

Whilst in New York, Nina (Deborah Ayorinde), and Simon (Emmanuel Imani), his estranged children from his first marriage, have established themselves as business people in their own right, each successful in their own field.

When Stephen suffers a stroke, the family’s world comes crashing down. As his life hangs in the balance, his different sets of children are about to collide. With secrets and lies rising to the surface and the Richards empire at stake, it’s going to be a complicated family reunion.

Riches focuses upon the exploits of the brash, super-successful and wealthy Richards family, and is written and created by Abby Ajayi.