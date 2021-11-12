Gemma Atkinson to reprise her role as Lisa Hunter in Hollyoaks

The actress, model and radio presenter is to make a brief return to the soap.

Gemma will soon commence filming as fan-favourite Lisa Hunter, whose shock return from the past leads to dramatic scenes with old friend Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron).

After bursting on to screens in 2001 as part of the fondly-remembered Hunter clan, Gemma’s alter-ego was involved in a number of high-profile storylines including bullying and self-harm.

Since her departure from Chester Lisa has found love with her activist boyfriend in Thailand, which is where she connected with old school friend Zara.

But is there an ulterior motive behind her surprise visit?

“I’m thrilled to be popping back to Hollyoaks for a short time. It’s where my career began so of course, I was going to say yes! The cast and crew are so wonderful and although we have stayed in touch personally, it’ll be great to work together again professionally.” – Gemma Atkinson

Gemma played troubled temptress Lisa for four years between 2001-2005 before going on to appear in various spin-offs from the teen saga until 2006. The actress has since played the roles of Carly Hope in Emmerdale and Tamzin Bayle in Casualty.

She was also a finalist on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017.

Hollyoaks airs every weeknight at 7PM on E4, and 6:30PM on Channel 4.